Tectonic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,007 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.24. The company had a trading volume of 204,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,036,663. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.98 and a 200 day moving average of $77.68. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $65.83 and a one year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

