Tectonic Advisors LLC Buys 268 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Emfo LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $3.35 on Tuesday, reaching $344.24. 2,976,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,668,800. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $316.00 and a one year high of $408.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $348.59 and a 200-day moving average of $369.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

