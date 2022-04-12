Tectonic Advisors LLC Buys 650 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,849 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 9,590 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in Walt Disney by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 312,450 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,395,000 after purchasing an additional 29,016 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 17,865 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 191,633 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,682,000 after acquiring an additional 14,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 31,221 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,836,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,461,472. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $132.63. The stock had a trading volume of 122,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,108,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $128.38 and a 1-year high of $190.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.35, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.72.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.