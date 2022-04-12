Tectonic Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 346.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 102,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after buying an additional 79,595 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,153,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 35,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 184,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 9,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

TSN stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,934. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.70. The stock has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.77. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.88 and a 52 week high of $100.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.16%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TSN shares. Barclays lowered Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.89.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,965,262.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total transaction of $4,990,759.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,290 shares of company stock worth $8,558,443 over the last three months. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

