Tectonic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,178,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 29.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 23.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $141.98. The company had a trading volume of 23,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,216. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.62 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.51 and a 200-day moving average of $173.64.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

In related news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWK. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.00.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

