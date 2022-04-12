Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $571.27 Million

Brokerages predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOCGet Rating) will report $571.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $583.83 million and the lowest is $568.02 million. Teladoc Health reported sales of $453.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full-year sales of $2.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.59.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $246,753.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $123,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the third quarter worth about $25,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 450.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $65.81 on Tuesday. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $50.08 and a fifty-two week high of $194.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 0.43.

Teladoc Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

