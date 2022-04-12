Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Purchases 144 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gries Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 53,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,628,000 after purchasing an additional 26,144 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWO stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.49. 652,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,982. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $231.35 and a 12-month high of $329.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.14.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.