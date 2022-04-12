Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Sells 1,749 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.1% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,966,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 52.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,747,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,060,000 after buying an additional 943,390 shares during the last quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 1,492,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,846,000 after buying an additional 712,505 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,464.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 500,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,992,000 after purchasing an additional 468,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,414,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,221,000 after buying an additional 439,038 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.20. The company had a trading volume of 8,885,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,105,930. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.68. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.83 and a 52 week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

