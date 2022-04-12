Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Sells 185 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $355,066,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000,000 after acquiring an additional 295,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,499,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,155,000 after buying an additional 199,989 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,133,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in American Water Works by 215.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 206,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,862,000 after purchasing an additional 140,813 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Water Works stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.55. 776,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,707. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.61 and a 200 day moving average of $166.83. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.20 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.25%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AWK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. HSBC raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.60.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

