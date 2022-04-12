Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Sold by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP trimmed its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,084 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Tenable were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Tenable in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Tenable by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Tenable in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 57.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $488,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $383,981.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,146 shares of company stock worth $9,290,352. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Tenable stock traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,409. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -141.18 and a beta of 1.60. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.53 and a twelve month high of $60.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.32.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Tenable had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $149.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

TENB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tenable in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Tenable from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

