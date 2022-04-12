TerraKRW Market Cap Reaches $29.33 Million (KRT)

TerraKRW (KRT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. During the last week, TerraKRW has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One TerraKRW coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraKRW has a total market cap of $29.33 million and approximately $149,222.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraKRW Profile

TerraKRW’s launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 36,349,096,484 coins and its circulating supply is 36,348,367,375 coins. The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money . The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

