The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,067 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 124.5% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $68.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.17. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $59.05 and a 12 month high of $74.86.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.52. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 25.54%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.7884 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.39%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BNS shares. CIBC downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.66.

About Bank of Nova Scotia (Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.