The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) SVP Jennifer K. Mann Sells 43,636 Shares of Stock

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 43,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $2,784,413.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,227,093.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $63.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.31 and its 200 day moving average is $58.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.65. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $64.30.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $2,222,027,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1,260.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,657,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,450,000 after acquiring an additional 19,139,302 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,519,000 after acquiring an additional 9,884,447 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 12.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,408,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,415,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675,878 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 231.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,625,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,575,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021,673 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

