The Force Protocol (FOR) Price Hits $0.0238 on Top Exchanges

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. During the last week, The Force Protocol has traded flat against the US dollar. The Force Protocol has a total market cap of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Force Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00010941 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.47 or 0.00234193 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Force Protocol Coin Profile

The Force Protocol (FOR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

