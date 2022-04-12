The Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 14th. Analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group to post earnings of $10.00 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group to post $37 EPS for the current fiscal year and $40 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GS stock opened at $320.76 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $308.20 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $341.11 and a 200-day moving average of $372.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.90.

About The Goldman Sachs Group (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

