The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY)

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Veolia Environnement in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veolia Environnement from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veolia Environnement presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VEOEY opened at $29.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.13 and its 200 day moving average is $33.81. Veolia Environnement has a 12-month low of $26.43 and a 12-month high of $37.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

