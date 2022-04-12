The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,169 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $141,903,000 after buying an additional 6,721 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 35.8% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,853,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $287,021,000 after buying an additional 133,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,568 shares of company stock worth $5,461,472 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on DIS. Truist Financial cut their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.72.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,108,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.01. The firm has a market cap of $237.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $128.38 and a one year high of $190.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.