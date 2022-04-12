Thomas Peterffy Sells 20,000 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $1,298,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,708,539.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 6th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,291,400.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total value of $1,343,800.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $1,323,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total value of $1,354,600.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total value of $1,326,800.00.

On Thursday, March 24th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,321,600.00.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total value of $1,354,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $1,293,000.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $1,242,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $1,222,200.00.

IBKR opened at $64.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.26. The stock has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.74. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.95 and a 1-year high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 10.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on IBKR. Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.60.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

