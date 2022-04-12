Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III (NASDAQ:TBCP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 8,440 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 47,624 shares.The stock last traded at $9.81 and had previously closed at $9.82.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average of $9.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBCP. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the second quarter valued at $970,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 7.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 147.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 120,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 71,976 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 175,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

