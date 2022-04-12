Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Receives $9.31 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.40.

Several equities analysts have commented on TLRY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Tilray from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilray from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Tilray stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.23. The company had a trading volume of 28,153,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,960,969. Tilray has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $23.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 2.41.

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. Tilray had a net margin of 6.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.64 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tilray will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polianta Ltd raised its position in shares of Tilray by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 115,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tilray by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Tilray by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its position in Tilray by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 126,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Tilray by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

