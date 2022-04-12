TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TMST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of TimkenSteel from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of NYSE TMST opened at $20.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.23. The company has a market capitalization of $939.70 million, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.86. TimkenSteel has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $24.10.

TimkenSteel ( NYSE:TMST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $338.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.50 million. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TimkenSteel will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in TimkenSteel by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in TimkenSteel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in TimkenSteel by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 508,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after buying an additional 37,712 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in TimkenSteel by 311.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 343,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after buying an additional 259,832 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in TimkenSteel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

