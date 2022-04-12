Timothy J. Keenan Sells 1,433 Shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Stock

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 1,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $97,802.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,945.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of FUL opened at $67.25 on Tuesday. H.B. Fuller has a 52 week low of $59.17 and a 52 week high of $81.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.95 and a 200-day moving average of $71.80.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. H.B. Fuller’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

FUL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.83.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUL. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in H.B. Fuller during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in H.B. Fuller by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in H.B. Fuller by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in H.B. Fuller by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 32,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in H.B. Fuller by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

