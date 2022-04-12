Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Given a C$27.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) received a C$27.00 price target from Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.23% from the stock’s previous close.

TPZ has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cormark upped their target price on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.54.

Shares of TPZ traded up C$0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$22.09. 118,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.90, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a current ratio of 10.53. Topaz Energy has a 52 week low of C$14.28 and a 52 week high of C$22.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 100.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$19.95.

Topaz Energy ( TSE:TPZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$75.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$76.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Topaz Energy will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew B. Macdonald acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$17.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at C$340,000.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

