TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Equities analysts expect TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TopBuild’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.11 billion. TopBuild posted sales of $742.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full year sales of $4.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.53 billion to $4.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $5.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.20. TopBuild had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis.

BLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TopBuild from $278.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.10.

BLD stock opened at $170.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14. TopBuild has a 1 year low of $165.01 and a 1 year high of $284.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $210.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at $81,709,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,174,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $875,946,000 after acquiring an additional 61,751 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

