Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Has $290,000 Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV trimmed its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,579 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its position in Verizon Communications by 5.1% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 11,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 27.2% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 43,142 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,237 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 47,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,676 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 24.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 45,847 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 9,095 shares during the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $53.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.39. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.64.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

