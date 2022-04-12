TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at Citigroup

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TPG. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TPG from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TPG from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on TPG from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of TPG from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPG opened at 27.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is 29.63. TPG has a 52-week low of 26.50 and a 52-week high of 35.40.

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported 0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of 0.42 by 0.14. The business had revenue of 1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 259.88 million. Research analysts predict that TPG will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

