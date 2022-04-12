Tranchess Price Reaches $0.80 (CHESS)

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 12th. One Tranchess coin can now be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00001981 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tranchess has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. Tranchess has a market cap of $58.02 million and approximately $18.18 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tranchess alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,182.21 or 1.00070110 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00061543 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00024409 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001999 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00008303 BTC.

About Tranchess

Tranchess is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,948,751 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tranchess

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranchess should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tranchess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tranchess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tranchess and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.