Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Acquired by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $4,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Trane Technologies by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in Trane Technologies by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $941,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 5,019 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $790,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,424 shares of company stock worth $2,295,970. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. Vertical Research downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Trane Technologies from $213.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.25.

TT opened at $147.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.93. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $142.53 and a 1 year high of $207.06. The company has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.58%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

