TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TransAlta is Canada’s largest non-regulated electric generation and marketing company. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of TransAlta from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. ATB Capital restated a buy rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Friday, December 24th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.90.

TAC opened at $10.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.20. TransAlta has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $12.13.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $483.94 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransAlta by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransAlta by 1,722.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 9,128 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta during the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. 61.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

