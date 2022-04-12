Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.B) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.47

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.B – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$19.47 and traded as low as C$17.60. Transcontinental shares last traded at C$17.60, with a volume of 300 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.46, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 12.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.84.
Transcontinental Company Profile (TSE:TCL.B)
Featured Articles
- 3 Stocks Down Big in ’22 That Are Worth Buying
- Schnitzer Steel Stock Has Value Down Here
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.