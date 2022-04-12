TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.000-$ for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5 B-.TransUnion also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.840-$4.000 EPS.

TransUnion stock opened at $94.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.56 and a 200-day moving average of $107.84. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $83.47 and a 1-year high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $789.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.79 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 44.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.29%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TransUnion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TransUnion from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.31.

In other news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $260,208.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Suzanne Patricia Clark purchased 277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.35 per share, for a total transaction of $25,026.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,515 shares of company stock valued at $583,714. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 442,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,491,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,618,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

