Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.75.

TRATF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Traton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Traton from €30.00 ($32.61) to €24.50 ($26.63) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Traton from €35.00 ($38.04) to €33.00 ($35.87) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Traton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Traton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of TRATF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.46. The company had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.52 and its 200 day moving average is $23.73. Traton has a fifty-two week low of $16.43 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates through Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

