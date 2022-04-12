Treat DAO (TREAT) Price Tops $4.58 on Major Exchanges

Treat DAO (TREAT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 12th. Over the last week, Treat DAO has traded flat against the dollar. One Treat DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Treat DAO has a market cap of $4.58 million and $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Treat DAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00044224 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,021.31 or 0.07549021 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,197.44 or 1.00436933 BTC.

Treat DAO Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treat DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Treat DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Treat DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Treat DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.