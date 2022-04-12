Treatt (LON:TET) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Treatt (LON:TET – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,400 ($18.24) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON:TET opened at GBX 1,120 ($14.59) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £670.86 million and a PE ratio of 44.18. Treatt has a twelve month low of GBX 842 ($10.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,315 ($17.14). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,032.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,100.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.40.

In other Treatt news, insider Tim Jones acquired 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 891 ($11.61) per share, with a total value of £9,943.56 ($12,957.47). Also, insider Richard Andrew Hope sold 4,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,077 ($14.03), for a total value of £53,742.30 ($70,031.67).

Treatt plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

