Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Trilogy Metals in a report released on Thursday, April 7th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.02).

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TMQ. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities cut shares of Trilogy Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of TMQ stock opened at $1.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $177.47 million, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.69. Trilogy Metals has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $3.06.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMQ. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,080,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Trilogy Metals by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,007,627 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in Trilogy Metals by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,352,121 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 93,492 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in Trilogy Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Trilogy Metals by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 271,240 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 23,966 shares during the period. 29.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Tony Giardini purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

