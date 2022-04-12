Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Plans $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the transportation company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Trinity Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 45.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Trinity Industries to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.7%.

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $31.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.33. Trinity Industries has a one year low of $24.70 and a one year high of $35.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $472.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.58 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $205,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 3,780,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $107,541,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Trinity Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $429,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,828 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth $311,000. 96.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TRN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Trinity Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trinity Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.82.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

