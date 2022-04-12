Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Up 6.1%

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.89 and last traded at $22.80. 87,820 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,056,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.49.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. New Street Research raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, CLSA reduced their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.68. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.98 and a beta of 1.02.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.29. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $735.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,458,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,709,000 after acquiring an additional 408,639 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at $145,994,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,563,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,885,000 after acquiring an additional 55,136 shares in the last quarter. BSN Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth about $49,856,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,767,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

