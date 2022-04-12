Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Downgraded to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $53.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TRTN. Zacks Investment Research raised Triton International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Triton International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Get Triton International alerts:

NYSE TRTN opened at $59.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Triton International has a twelve month low of $46.75 and a twelve month high of $72.34. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.72 and its 200 day moving average is $61.37.

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.15. Triton International had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 34.57%. The company had revenue of $417.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Triton International’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Triton International will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

In other news, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 10,000 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 7,000 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $455,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Triton International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,507,000 after buying an additional 41,365 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Triton International by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 605,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,490,000 after buying an additional 264,541 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Triton International by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,244,000 after buying an additional 15,676 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Triton International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 149,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,999,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Triton International by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 148,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after buying an additional 23,506 shares in the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Triton International (Get Rating)

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.