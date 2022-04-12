TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Now Covered by Analysts at Sidoti

Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.33.

Shares of NYSE TBI opened at $27.65 on Monday. TrueBlue has a one year low of $21.88 and a one year high of $32.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.41 million, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.49.

TrueBlue ( NYSE:TBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $621.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other TrueBlue news, CFO Derrek Lane Gafford purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.21 per share, with a total value of $378,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Richard Christensen sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $66,398.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in TrueBlue by 335.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 310.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

