Truist Financial Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial analyst A. Goonewardene now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.17) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.84).

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on IOVA. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $17.05 on Monday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.18 and a 1 year high of $33.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,899,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,462,000 after buying an additional 1,648,287 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $24,845,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,211,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,211,000 after buying an additional 1,213,057 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $27,126,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $16,440,000. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

