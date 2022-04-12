Truist Financial (TFC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect Truist Financial to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

TFC opened at $53.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.15. Truist Financial has a 12 month low of $51.87 and a 12 month high of $68.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 16,715 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 35,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 29,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.15.

About Truist Financial (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.