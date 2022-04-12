Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) Short Interest Update

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a decline of 95.5% from the March 15th total of 620,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 307,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tuniu by 0.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,151,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 28,338 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tuniu in the fourth quarter valued at $1,403,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Tuniu by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 679,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 196,523 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Tuniu in the fourth quarter valued at $485,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tuniu in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Tuniu alerts:

Tuniu stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.81. The company had a trading volume of 408 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Tuniu has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.15.

Tuniu ( NASDAQ:TOUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 28.49%. The business had revenue of $11.52 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tuniu in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Tuniu Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tuniu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuniu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.