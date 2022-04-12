U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Citigroup downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $56.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

USB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.64.

Shares of USB stock opened at $51.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $76.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.10. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $51.13 and a one year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.04). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,846,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,074,000 after buying an additional 470,733 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 32,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $806,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 84,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.5% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 54,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

