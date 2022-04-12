Ubex 1-Day Volume Tops $166,655.00 (UBEX)

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. One Ubex coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ubex has traded up 13.1% against the dollar. Ubex has a market cap of $920,890.61 and approximately $166,655.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ubex alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00011120 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.01 or 0.00234147 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000090 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000320 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Ubex Coin Profile

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ubex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.