UBS Group Analysts Give Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) a GBX 147 Price Target

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 147 ($1.92) price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.49% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($2.15) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 150 ($1.95) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.95) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 160 ($2.08) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 171.21 ($2.23).

VOD stock traded down GBX 0.14 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 130.68 ($1.70). 53,231,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,237,016. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 129.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 119.69. The company has a market capitalization of £37.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.36. Vodafone Group Public has a twelve month low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 142.74 ($1.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

