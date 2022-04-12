Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $32.58

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.58 and last traded at $32.74, with a volume of 1296687 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.01.
Several research firms have commented on UCTT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.80.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.31. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.62.
In related news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $152,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David T. Ibnale sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $1,142,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 59.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.
