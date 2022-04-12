Ultra Trading 21.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Ultra has a market cap of $290.35 million and $7.27 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ultra has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar. One Ultra coin can currently be bought for $1.03 or 0.00002579 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,823.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $301.39 or 0.00756815 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.71 or 0.00202678 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004671 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00010397 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00006276 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00019056 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,752,124 coins. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.