UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,035 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,958 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $24,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in UMB Financial by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 15,341 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in UMB Financial by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in UMB Financial by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in UMB Financial by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 12,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $687,000. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 8,415 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $852,860.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Murphy acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.44 per share, with a total value of $98,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,118 shares of company stock worth $1,236,214. Insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,185. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.89 and its 200 day moving average is $102.21. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. UMB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $84.21 and a 52-week high of $112.24.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $329.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.87 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 26.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UMBF. Raymond James upped their target price on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UMB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

