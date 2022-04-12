Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) Short Interest Update

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, an increase of 59,100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,358,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:UATG traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 10,097,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,583,602. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02. Umbra Applied Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.05.

Umbra Applied Technologies Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc operates as a green technology development, fabrication, and commercialization company. The company develops and manufactures equipment, products, and systems to global remediation projects. Its technologies include power generation, oil and sand processing, oil shale processing, inland and salt water oil spill remediation, water remediation, water desalinization and medical waste remediation, and e-waste remediation.

