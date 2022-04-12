Unibright Market Cap Hits $127.23 Million (UBT)

Unibright (UBT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. Over the last week, Unibright has traded down 29.1% against the US dollar. One Unibright coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00002089 BTC on exchanges. Unibright has a total market capitalization of $127.23 million and $1.70 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Unibright

Unibright is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unibright’s official website is unibright.io . Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

